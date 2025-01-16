Local Red Cross volunteers helping victims of Southern California wildfires

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Volunteers from the Central California Red Cross chapter continue to help those who have lost everything in the Southern California fires.

Thousands of residents have had to look for places to stay after the flames tore through their neighborhoods.

Evacuation centers have been filled with cots for people to sleep on, as well as basic essentials.

A volunteer from Fresno says she's been helping in Pasadena for a week and this marks her third deployment with the Red Cross.

"Coming here, I was, like, totally shocked at the amount of people that are here," recalled Elvia Pacheco-Reyna.

"Since day one, it's been overwhelming because I can't wrap my head around that these individuals don't have nowhere to go"

Elvia is also a registered nurse and retired just a year ago.

She says she has been helping to place cots in the shelters, serve food, and provide support by comforting those who have lost everything.

The Red Cross continues to bring in new supplies each day for those impacted by this disaster, and you can help.

