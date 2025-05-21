Loved ones remember 29-year-old killed in suspected DUI crash in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been about two and a half weeks since family, friends and students of 29-year-old Regino (Regie) Mariscal last saw him before his life was tragically cut short.

"He was always the role model for students, he always cared, he always listened and checked in on people if everyone was okay," CEO and founder of Restorative Justice League (RJL) Andre Griggs said.

Candles, flowers and a cross lay on the corner of Olive Avenue and G street in Merced where Regie was killed in a suspected DUI crash.

On the evening of May 3, police say Regie was riding a motorcycle when he was hit and killed by Desiree Gomez of Texas.

"It's very sad," Griggs said through tears. "It still hurts even now that we lost a great young man at such an early age."

On Tuesday, his loved ones came together for a candlelight vigil in matching shirts to share stories about his life.

"He would just smile and say every day you are strong, you've got this," a staff member at Tenaya Middle School said.

Regie worked for the Restorative Justice League at Tenaya Middle School, creating a safe space for students and always looking out for them.

"The last words from him were looking for a student to solve a problem to make sure the student made it home safe. That was Regie," a staff member at Tenaya Middle School recalled.

Some of his students emotional as they remembered his impact.

"I really admired him for that: treating everyone as equals and just being very caring," one of Regie's students, Leilani said.

RJL is now selling those matching shirts from the vigil.

The proceeds will go to a scholarship in his name to continue his legacy of helping students.

The suspect, Gomez, was arrested and charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence causing injury.

According to the Merced County Sheriff's public records, she will be in court on Wednesday.