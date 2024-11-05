24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Machine mishaps, volunteer no-shows disrupt Election Day in Tulare County

KFSN logo
Tuesday, November 5, 2024 11:17PM
kfsn

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a rough start to Election Day in Tulare County as officials encountered a few challenges early in the morning.

The Tulare County Registrar says several sites had tabulator machines that were not working.

It took a while for their IT team to get them back up and running.

At least a dozen voters had to drop their ballots off in an auxiliary bin.

Those votes will be counted this evening.

In addition volunteers have also not showed up to at least two Tulare County voting sites.

More than 300 volunteers are trained for Tuesday and some are added to the sub-list.

The registrar says calling in their back-ups has also been a challenge.

As of Tuesday afternoon, they are still working to fill a couple of their locations, including the Exeter Memorial Building voting site.

Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW