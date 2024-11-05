Machine mishaps, volunteer no-shows disrupt Election Day in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a rough start to Election Day in Tulare County as officials encountered a few challenges early in the morning.

The Tulare County Registrar says several sites had tabulator machines that were not working.

It took a while for their IT team to get them back up and running.

At least a dozen voters had to drop their ballots off in an auxiliary bin.

Those votes will be counted this evening.

In addition volunteers have also not showed up to at least two Tulare County voting sites.

More than 300 volunteers are trained for Tuesday and some are added to the sub-list.

The registrar says calling in their back-ups has also been a challenge.

As of Tuesday afternoon, they are still working to fill a couple of their locations, including the Exeter Memorial Building voting site.