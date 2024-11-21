Madera K9 shot during chase over stolen SUV expected to recover

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera Police Department continues to investigate after a shooting involving deputies that left a suspect and K9 injured.

It happened at about 3:30 pm Thursday in Oakhurst along road 425B after a chase that started in the town.

Madera County Sheriff's Deputies initially responded to a hit-and-run driver behind the wheel of a stolen Toyota 4Runner.

They say 41-year-old Allen Williams crashed into several cars as he sped away, and even rammed the owner of the S-U-V.

Eventually, he went through a property and down a steep embankment before trying to ditch the car.

"As they get out of the car, he takes off running," says Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue. "He runs down this long driveway while they're chasing him. There's evidence at the scene to support that the suspect produced a shotgun and actually fired upon our K9 Obie. K9 Obie was struck."

Deputies fired back, hitting Williams, who was then treated at the scene.

A witness took K9 Obie to a waiting deputy, who then rushed the dog to an emergency vet hospital in Fresno.

Officials say he is expected to be there a few days, but should recover.

Williams was also hospitalized and is expected to be okay.

Williams is from Mariposa and was on probation for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

He had two warrants out for his arrest in Mariposa for violation of probation and assault with a deadly weapon.

