Madera man convicted in January 6 riot could face more prison time

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera man convicted in the January 6 riot could face additional prison time after being convicted in a separate case for illegally possessing guns and ammunition.

According to evidence presented in the January 6 case, a search warrant was ordered at Benjamin Martin's Madera home.

During the search, FBI agents say they found eight guns, including an AR-15-style assault rifle, several high-capacity magazines and more than 500 rounds of ammunition.

Shortly after his arrest, officials say Martin was caught on a recorded jail call instructing his then-fiancée to lie to authorities and tell them the seized weapons belonged to her and her father.

Martin is scheduled to be sentenced in both cases later this year and faces more than 15 years in prison