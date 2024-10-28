24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Madera Pomegranate, Fruit & Nut Festival happening this weekend

Vanessa Vasconcelos Image
ByVanessa Vasconcelos KFSN logo
Monday, October 28, 2024 10:55PM
Madera Pomegranate, Fruit & Nut Festival happening this weekend
Madera Pomegranate, Fruit & Nut Festival happening this weekendPomegranates are officially in season and now is your chance to celebrate the bounty in the Valley.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pomegranates are officially in season and now is your chance to celebrate the bounty in the Valley.

On Monday, Audrey with the Madera Chamber of Commerce joined Action News to talk about a delicious way to spend your Saturday with family and friends.

The Madera Pomegranate, Fruit & Nut Festival is this Saturday at the Madera District Fair Grounds.

The free event kicks off at 10 am and runs through 5 pm.

This year's celebrity guest is actress Miranda Rae Mayo.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW