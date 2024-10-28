Madera Pomegranate, Fruit & Nut Festival happening this weekend

Pomegranates are officially in season and now is your chance to celebrate the bounty in the Valley.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pomegranates are officially in season and now is your chance to celebrate the bounty in the Valley.

On Monday, Audrey with the Madera Chamber of Commerce joined Action News to talk about a delicious way to spend your Saturday with family and friends.

The Madera Pomegranate, Fruit & Nut Festival is this Saturday at the Madera District Fair Grounds.

The free event kicks off at 10 am and runs through 5 pm.

This year's celebrity guest is actress Miranda Rae Mayo.

