Madera Unified urges parents to keep their kids in class amid holidays

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Class is in session at Cesar Chavez Elementary School in Madera.

But as Thanksgiving has passed with Christmas just around the corner, some students will likely be missing class very soon.

"A lot of families are going out of town, spending the holiday on vacation with their family. So we see a decline in attendance." Attendance Specialist Analicia Sanchez said.

Sanchez says it's important for parents to know the impact of their child missing class.

"So for every day that a student is absent, they are missing out on seven hours of instruction. If a student is absent 10 days, they're missing out on 70 hours of instruction that can't be made up." Sanchez said.

Attendance supervisor Rachel Donatelli says while younger students can miss critical learning like their ABCs and 1,2,3s, high school students missing class can have major implications.

"We're talking about finals, we're talking about semester and we're talking about grades, we're talking about graduation." Donatelli said. "If you're planning on being gone, touch base with your counselor, touch base with your V.P."

The district says when parents include the school, it gives the student the opportunity for independent study. The school can gather work that can be done while the student is gone and they can work on a plan to keep the student on track.

Sanchez says parents ultimately play a vital role in supporting their child's success.

"When a student is on time and there every single day they have a better chance of learning, staying on track and achieving academically." Sanchez said.

The holidays are fast approaching, so officials remind families that if they are going to be leaving early, make those plans with the school sooner rather than later.

