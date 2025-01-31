Major renovations for Coarsegold rodeo grounds

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds is getting a major facelift ahead of the 72nd annual event.

The property is now owned by Ryan and Melissa Steward.

The couple has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars to upgrade everything from seating to the horse stables.

The Stewards' vision also calls for a barn to be built for vendors during the rodeo, while a pair of homes on the property will be renovated to one day host events like weddings.

The Coarsegold Rodeo kicks off the first weekend of May.