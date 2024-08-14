Major renovations underway for Sanger Fire Department

The more than $9 million project will completely overhaul Sanger's fire station, bringing it up to current code and adding more space for a diverse group of firefighters.

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Sanger Fire Department is planning for the safety of its residents for the next 50 years.

On Tuesday, the city released pictures of renovations now underway at its fire station.

The current station was built in the late 1960s, and crews have been exposed to diesel exhaust since the garage is located close to the living area.

When complete, firefighters will also have an additional 3,000 square feet of space.

