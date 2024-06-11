  • Watch Now

Man arrested in connection to grass fire in Fresno could be connected to other fires, officials say

Tuesday, June 11, 2024
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man suspected of arson is in custody in connection to a grass fire in West Central Fresno, and investigators believe he may have sparked more flames.

67-year-old Curtis Evans was arrested last Friday. He is accused of starting a fire near Lodi and Cambridge.

Evans currently faces 11 felony counts of arson.

He is booked into the Fresno County Jail with a bond amount set at $485,000

Fresno Fire says they're looking into if Evans started several other fires around the city, and he could face additional charges.

Anyone with information can call 911 or Fresno Fire.

Evans has a criminal history and is listed as a registered sex offender on the Megan's Law website.

