Man arrested after knife fight at Visalia motel, police say

VISALIA, Calif. -- A 34-year-old man has been arrested after a knife fight at a Visalia motel on Thursday.

Police say the incident happened at the Sequoia Lodge on Mooney Boulevard.

Officers arrested Nathan Hiser of Visalia, who they found hiding under a bed with a bloody mask next to him and suffering from wounds.

He's now facing charges including assault with a deadly weapon and violation of parole.

Two other people injured during the fight received treatment.