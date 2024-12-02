Man arrested for suspected DUI crash in Visalia, CHP says

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is behind bars after a suspected DUI crash in Visalia.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on Highway 198 near Mooney Boulevard.

Officers found a Honda Accord overturned and a Cadillac Escalade that spun out on the road.

Investigators say a man in his 30s was driving the accord behind the escalade west on the 198 and tried to change lanes.

That's when officials say he clipped the escalade, causing it to spin out.

The collision also caused the accord to overturn.

Authorities later arrested the man driving the Accord for driving under the influence.

No one was injured in the crash.