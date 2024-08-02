Man convicted of murdering Tulare woman in 1985 found eligible for parole

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who has served nearly 40 years in Chowchilla's Valley State Prison has been declared eligible for parole.

Board commissioners announced Thursday that 60-year-old Darrin Little could be released on parole after serving 38 years for murder and sexual assault.

Authorities say Little killed a 56-year-old woman in Tulare back in May of 1985.

They say she'd been stabbed 15 times and had a large laceration to her throat.

"They found things to indicate it was an arson fire, and the fire was set to cover up a homicide," said one investigator in an interview at the time.

Detectives arrested Darrin Little, who was 21 years old at the time, but only after he brutally beat and raped an 81-year-old woman in her home that same month.

"He committed the murder and in a very short period of time he breaks into another woman's house and sexually assaults her and by the grace of God she fortunately lives," explained Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward.

Little was sentenced to 46 years to life for the heinous crimes, and has been serving his time at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla.

But now, Little has the possibility of going free.

On July 30th, California Parole Board Commissioners found the 60 year-old suitable for parole after serving 38 years.

"He is a danger to our community and should not be released," said Ward.

His office argued against Little's release, and continues to oppose his parole.

"We see a murdered woman who struggled in the last moments of her life because she was alive when this house caught on fire, lit on fire. And she struggled, she was stabbed multiple times and the anguish she experienced in the final moment of her life cannot be valued by simply putting a number on it," expressed Ward.

The state prison system's website shows inmates who are age 50 or older, who have served 20 years of continuous incarceration may be eligible for the state's elderly parole program.

Commissioners also noted Little's progress with prison programming and course work as a factor in his suitability.

But Ward says the nature of his crimes show he's still a threat, and this process is forcing the victims' families to relive their trauma.

"The things he said and did and his actions absolutely display a complete disdain for women he saw as sexual objects," explained Ward.

Ward's message to the parole board is these decisions should be made in public, and they have an impact on the well-being and safety of California communities.

We also spoke to the victims' advocate office, who shared this statement:

"These situations can be overwhelming and devastating news to the families. It's a very emotional time for a victim's loved ones and can add an element of fear and feeling that their family didn't get full justice."

They add this is one of the hardest things to deal with as victims are forced to revisit the heartache.

The state's department of corrections and rehabilitation points out the parole panel's proposed decision can only become final after an in depth review by the Board of Parole Hearings and the Governor, which can take up to 150 days.

