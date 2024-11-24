Man in custody following pursuit and crash in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. -- A man is in custody after crashing his SUV into a tree and power pole during a police chase in Merced.

Police say an officer tried conducting a traffic stop on the SUV before eight on Saturday night for reckless driving.

The man did not pull over, starting a pursuit that ended in a crash

.

The driver collided with a tree and power pole on M Street at Northwood Drive, knocking out power in the area.

Police say the driver tried to run from the SUV, but officers caught up with him.

The man was arrested and booked on multiple charges.

Three passengers were also in the vehicle, including a woman who broke her foot and had to be rescued by firefighters.

The two other passengers were also injured and taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are not known at this time.

PG &E took several hours to restore power to about 60 customers in the area.