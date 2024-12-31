Man dies after being hit by train in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after he was hit by a train in central Fresno on Monday night.

Fresno police were called out to Van Ness and Shields Avenue just after 6 pm.

Officers say a man and woman were walking down the tracks when a freight train approached.

They attempted to get out of the way, but police say the 20-year-old man was on a bridge and unable to get off the tracks.

He died at the scene.

Investigators have not said if the woman sustained any injuries.

Roads in the area are still closed at this time.

