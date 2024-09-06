Man dies after crashing into tree in Fresno County, authorities say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man died after crashing into a tree in Fresno County.

Fresno police say officers were sent to a bar on Blackstone Avenue near Sierra around 1 am Friday for a disturbance in a parking lot.

As officers were heading there, officials say air support saw a car leaving the bar at a high rate of speed west on Sierra.

The driver then crashed into a tree at Forkner and Sierra.

The man died at the scene due to his injuries.

The California Highway Patrol is now handling the investigation into the crash.

Authorities say Fresno police are still at the bar investigating what led to the disturbance