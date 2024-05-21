Witnesses reported the man was riding a bicycle, and a damaged bike was visible at the scene.

Man dies after being hit by train in Downtown Fresno, police say

A man has died after being hit by a train in central Fresno.

A man has died after being hit by a train in central Fresno.

A man has died after being hit by a train in central Fresno.

A man has died after being hit by a train in central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after being hit by a train in downtown Fresno.

It happened just before 11:30 am Tuesday at Tulare Avenue and Q Street.

Witnesses reported the man was riding a bicycle, and a damaged bike was visible at the scene.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

A security guard who saw the crash said they performed CPR on the man before he was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

The man died at the hospital. He has not been identified.

The intersection is expected to be open in about an hour.

BNSF police are now investigating the collision.