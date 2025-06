Man dies after crashing into tree in Merced, police say

A man is dead after crashing into a tree in Merced Saturday night.

A man is dead after crashing into a tree in Merced Saturday night.

A man is dead after crashing into a tree in Merced Saturday night.

A man is dead after crashing into a tree in Merced Saturday night.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after crashing into a tree in Merced.

Officers say it happened just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Bear Creek and Tahoe.

Authorities say 26-year-old Gabriel Marquez veered off the road and hit a tree.

He died at the scene.

No one else was inside the vehicle at the time.

It's unclear if drugs and alcohol were factors.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.