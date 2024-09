Man found dead in roadway in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Visalia.

Police got reports of a man down on Walnut and Giddings around 7 am Thursday.

When police arrived, they found the man dead in the roadway.

Police have not released any details on what may have led up to the man's death.

If it is determined that someone else caused this man's death, then it will be Visalia's fifth homicide of 2024.