Man found guilty of killing retired correctional officer in Parlier

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 63-year-old man could spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty of the killing of a father and attempted murder of the man's son.

Joe Gomez Jr. was found guilty of all counts Monday afternoon in Fresno County.

Back in 2021, Gomez shot and killed retired correctional officer Israel Trevino Jr.

It happened in front of this Parlier home near the El Rancho Market.

Trevino's son testified in the case, saying the family had a history with Gomez, who drove erratically in front of their home, including the day of the shooting.

Gomez's attorney and Action News legal analyst Tony Capozzi had argued there was conflicting evidence in the case and that Gomez acted in self-defense.

Gomez is due back in court for sentencing in September, where he faces life in prison.

