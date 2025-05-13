Man hit by car in west central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car in west central Fresno.

It happened just after 11:30 pm Monday on Marks and Clinton.

Police say a woman was driving north on Marks towards Clinton when her vehicle hit a man in the roadway.

The driver pulled over in a nearby parking lot and returned to the collision scene.

The driver is cooperative, and drugs or alcohol do not seem to be a factor.

The man is being treated at Community Regional Medical Center. He's expected to be okay.