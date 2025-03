Man hit and killed by car in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after police say he was hit by a car in central Fresno.

Police say it happened on Ashlan Avenue near Fresno Street after 4 am Thursday.

Police say a driver was going east on Ashlan when a man crossed the road in front of them.

They say the driver tried to swerve but ended up hitting the man, who's believed to be unhoused.

The man died at the scene.

The driver stayed and is cooperating with the investigation.