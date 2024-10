Man hit and killed by train in Hanford, police say

A man is dead after being hit by an Amtrak train that was traveling from Oakland to Bakersfield Saturday night.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Hanford Police Department says the man hit by a train Saturday died at the scene.

An Amtrak train was traveling from Oakland to Bakersfield around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers say the man was on the tracks when he was hit.

The man has not been identified.