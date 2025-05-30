Man hit by vehicle near Fresno State, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is recovering in the hospital after getting hit by a car in Fresno.

The collision happened in the southbound lanes of Cedar south of Shaw -- that's near Fresno State.

It was around 9:30 pm Thursday when authorities say the man was illegally crossing the road outside of a crosswalk when a car hit him.

They say he was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Officials say drugs and alcohol are not factors in the crash.