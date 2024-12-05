Man hospitalized after being shot in the legs in central Fresno

A man is being treated at the hospital after being shot in Central Fresno Thursday morning.

A man is being treated at the hospital after being shot in Central Fresno Thursday morning.

A man is being treated at the hospital after being shot in Central Fresno Thursday morning.

A man is being treated at the hospital after being shot in Central Fresno Thursday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is being treated at the hospital after being shot in Central Fresno.

It happened at about 1 a.m. Thursday on First Street and Belmont Avenue.

Police say a 40-year-old man was walking to a smoke shop when he was shot by an unknown person.

The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to his lower legs and called 9-1-1 for help.

Officers found the victim on White Avenue, about a block away from the scene of the shooting.

No suspect information has been given.

The victim's condition has not been released.