Man hospitalized after being shot in the leg in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Fresno on Monday night.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. outside of the Little Caesars near Fresno and B streets.

Fresno police say two 30-year-old men were sitting in a truck when someone opened fire on them.

The men drove to the Vallarta at Clinton and Weber, where police met them.

One of the men was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He is expected to survive. The other man was not injured.