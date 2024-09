Man hospitalized following stabbing in northwest Fresno

Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man in Northwest Fresno Wednesday afternoon.

Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man in Northwest Fresno Wednesday afternoon.

Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man in Northwest Fresno Wednesday afternoon.

Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man in Northwest Fresno Wednesday afternoon.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man in Northwest Fresno.

Officers found the victim near Blackstone and Ashlan at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have not released any details about the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Fresno Police.