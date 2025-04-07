Man killed in hit-and-run in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Fresno County.

It happened at about midnight Monday on southbound Marks Avenue near Highway 180.

Officers say a man was down on the road along Marks.

There is no word on a suspect vehicle at this time.

Officers believe the victim is an unhoused man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Southbound Marks at eastbound Highway 180 was closed for several hours while officers investigated the scene.

