Man killed in motorcycle crash in Madera County, CHP says

Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Madera County, CHP says
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died following a motorcycle crash in Madera County.

It happened just before 4 pm Saturday on Highway 49 near Hilltop Lane.

The California Highway Patrol says a 27-year-old man was speeding when he made a sharp turn and ended up on the wrong side of the highway.

The motorcycle rider then crashed head-on into a motor home driven by a 26-year-old woman.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the crash.

