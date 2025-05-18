Man killed in west central Fresno house fire, fire crews say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been killed in a house fire in west central Fresno.

The Fresno Fire Department says the flames broke out at noon Sunday on North Cornelia Avenue, between Clinton and McKinley avenues.

When crews arrived, they found an outbuilding behind a home engulfed in flames, along with vehicles and other structures also on fire.

Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby neighborhoods.

Crews say neighbors notified them that a man was living in a trailer inside the shop, which is where the fire started.

The man's identity was not revealed and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

North Cornelia Avenue between McKinley and Clinton avenues will remain closed for several more hours as crews work to extinguish the fire fully.