BreakingJoe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man killed in west central Fresno house fire, fire crews say

Marc Anthony Lopez Image
ByMarc Anthony Lopez KFSN logo
Sunday, May 18, 2025 9:16PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
Stream Central California's News and Original Shows 24/7

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been killed in a house fire in west central Fresno.

The Fresno Fire Department says the flames broke out at noon Sunday on North Cornelia Avenue, between Clinton and McKinley avenues.

When crews arrived, they found an outbuilding behind a home engulfed in flames, along with vehicles and other structures also on fire.

Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby neighborhoods.

Crews say neighbors notified them that a man was living in a trailer inside the shop, which is where the fire started.

The man's identity was not revealed and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

North Cornelia Avenue between McKinley and Clinton avenues will remain closed for several more hours as crews work to extinguish the fire fully.

Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW