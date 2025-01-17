Man sentenced for kidnapping and sexually assaulting woman in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Madera woman.

Last month, a jury found 54-year-old Otis McKinzy Junior guilty of the crimes that took place in March last year.

The woman eventually got away and McKinzy was arrested hours after the attack more than 130 miles away in Sacramento.

The Madera County District Attorney noted the victim's bravery and said she deserves credit for the conviction.

Under current law, McKinzy is eligible for parole after 25 years in prison.

