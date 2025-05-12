Man shot in the chest after argument in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is expected to recover after being shot in the chest in central Fresno as police search for the gunman.

The shooting happened Sunday night on Belmont Avenue and Orchard Street.

Police say two men got into an argument about a prior incident when one of the men opened fire, shooting the victim in the torso.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok.

Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting and the suspect is still at large.

No suspect description was provided.

