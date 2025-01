Man stabbed during fight in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is recovering after being stabbed during a fight in Tulare County.

Deputies were called out at about 8 pm Sunday to Avenue 100 near Avenue 98 in Terra Bella.

There, they found the victim suffering from at least one stab wound.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he's expected to recover.

There's no word on what led to the fight, and a suspect description has not yet been released.