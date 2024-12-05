Man and teen arrested for deadly shooting in Cutler, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two suspects have been arrested for a shooting that left a man dead in Tulare County over the weekend.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 pm Sunday at Ledbetter Park near Avenue 408 and Road 128 in Cutler.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says Christopher Perez was with a 14-year-old boy at the park when he was shot and killed.

On Wednesday, officials announced that 19-year-old Christopher Talingo and a 15-year-old boy have been identified as suspects in the shooting.

Investigators say they arrested the 15-year-old after a short chase at his home.

Talingo and the teen have both been booked into the Tulare County jail for homicide, attempted homicide, and conspiracy.

