Marjaree Mason Center and CEO honored for work in community

The Marjaree Mason Center and its CEO were honored for their hard work in the community and providing a safe haven for victims of domestic violence.

The Marjaree Mason Center and its CEO were honored for their hard work in the community and providing a safe haven for victims of domestic violence.

The Marjaree Mason Center and its CEO were honored for their hard work in the community and providing a safe haven for victims of domestic violence.

The Marjaree Mason Center and its CEO were honored for their hard work in the community and providing a safe haven for victims of domestic violence.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Marjaree Mason Center and its CEO were honored for their hard work in the community and providing a safe haven for victims of domestic violence.

On Tuesday, Fresno Assemblyman Jim Patterson recognized the center with the honor of "Non-Profit of the Year," while CEO Nicole Linder received a proclamation for "Woman of the Year."

Linder says she is humbled by the recognition, but it was equally important that the organization was honored for the work it does.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.