The Flower Moon will arrive on May 23, 2024 at 9:53 p.m. E.T.

May's full Flower Moon: How to see it and what it means for your zodiac sign

A new full moon is arriving in May as we are inching closer towards the summer also known as the Flower Moon.

Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, who is known for his cosmic guidance among celebrities, businesses and online influencers, spoke to "Good Morning America" about the best ways to take advantage of this adventurous full moon.

But first, let's break down the meaning of the Flower Moon.

When can you see the full Flower Moon?

The Full Moon will reach peak illumination in the United States on Thursday, May 23, at 9:53 a.m., E.T., according to NASA.

The Moon will appear full for about three days around this time, from Tuesday night through early Friday evening, the agency said.|

The full moon was dubbed "Flower Moon" because flowers spring forth across North America in abundance around this time. ABC News photo illustration

Why is it called the Flower Moon?

The Old Farmer's Almanac, which first began publishing the names for the full moons in the 1930s, states that some Native American tribes refer to the full Moon in May as the "Flower Moon" because flowers spring forth across North America in abundance around this time.

Other tribes reportedly named the moon based on the arrival of spring.

For example, the Old Farmer's Almanac states that some northern Native American tribes referred to the May full moon as the "Budding Moon" or "Leaf Budding Moon" to celebrate the spring's new blooms. Some even called it the "Planting Moon" because it marked the time when seeds should be planted for the farming season ahead.

According to NASA, an old English name for this Moon is the "Milk Moon" and in 703 AD the English monk St. Bede the Venerable wrote that what we now call May was the "Three-Milkings Month," apparently due to this month being when cows could be milked three times a day.

What zodiac sign is the Flower Moon in May?

The zodiac sign for each full moon is determined by where the moon is positioned in the night sky relative to the different astrological signs. Each year, the moon will shift, resulting in different characteristics surrounding the moon, according to Thomas.

This year, the Flower Moon is positioned as a full moon in Sagittarius, a fire sign and the ninth on the wheel and on the same Axis as the air sign, Gemini which made the two similar in modality and themes.

Thomas said these two zodiac signs rule communication through both personal and professional connections, encouraging us to learn more about the world and expand our perspective of life.

"We are encouraged to pursue adventure, charge into the unknown, and learn about how we relate to others and philosophize our place in the cosmos," added Thomas.

Rituals and manifestations to try during the Flower Moon

Many ancient cultures and religions celebrate celestial cycles, including finding ways to honor and harness the power of the full moon.

To make best use of this intense energy, many astrologers believe that a full moon is a great time to manifest your dreams.

Thomas said because Sagittarius is a Fire sign, incorporating fire into your rituals can be particularly powerful.

Using candles, incense or sage smoke for manifestation for examples, can be quite potent.

"Writing down things you'd like to release from your life or spirit on paper and then burning them can be a cathartic way of working with the energy," according to Thomas.

Potential meditations, mantras or journal prompts:





I expand my horizons and pursue new adventures.

My mind, spirit, and life are limitless like the sky.

I choose to be an eternal sojourner.

I am curious about new ideas and lifestyles and am open to unique perspectives.

Astrology horoscope for the Flower Moon for your zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Gear up for a new adventure, Aries!

"You may feel invigorated to switch up your routine and move in new directions," Thomas said. "Some of you may decide to focus on a long-distance travelling journey or international business or relations. If involved in the media or eager to be, you may also see opportunities to grow now."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to evaluate your relationships, Taurus!

"If you've been feeling unfulfilled, you could speak up or instead decide to part ways. Another way this could affect you is around financial matters, bringing a shift or the arrival of a bonus, venture capital, new credit line, inheritance, or settlement," added Thomas.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Reality is setting in, Gemini! According to Thomas, "You are at a time where you will be facing the truth in a significant partnership. On one hand, this could bring you closer...however, if you're not in alignment, you'll surely decide it's time to part ways-hopefully amicably."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Get ready for a productive month!

"You may realize that you're busier than ever, juggling many projects and plans for your employer as well as all of the responsibilities in your personal routine, too," Thomas explained. "If out of work, this lunation could bring your resume to the top of the pile, so get applying!"

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Embrace the laughter and love around you, Leo. Thomas said, "Romance, dating, and courtship could all be particularly enjoyable now, regardless if single or attached. If ready to meet someone new, download an app, mingle amongst friends, or ask someone out near this time."

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Stability and security are your focus themes around this time, Virgo. "In fact, you may be quite reflective on your past, your heritage, and your traditions now, too," Thomas added. "An important shift around your domestic life, home, or family may also pop up."

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Get ready for a life on the fast lane, Libra! "You will likely feel especially curious, social, and eager to step out of your comfort zone. On one hand, this could be in regards to intellectual pursuits, such as getting involved with or debuting a writing, speaking, or advertising endeavor," according to Thomas.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Take a closer look at your finances, Scorpio. "Money will be a major factor on your mind as you plan out things now and in the months ahead," Thomas said. "A raise, new job offer, or side hustle could also present itself."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

The power is in your hands, Sagittarius! "You will feel like all eyes are on you! An important personal or professional goal that you've been building toward for six months or longer could now be at your fingertips," added Thomas.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Sit back and relax, Capricorn. "You may feel a desire to rest, recharge, and recuperate," Thomas said. "Pushing too hard against the grain now would only burn you out more, so finding time to meditate, nap, and heal are paramount."

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Get out and mingle Aquarius! According to Thomas, "This is an excellent period to join groups and communities, volunteer, or become actively engaged with a cause that you believe in. However, there's plenty of fun likely on the menu, too!"

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your professional life is leveling up, Pisces! "You may receive praise, success, or recognition for work that you've been building toward for six months or longer," Thomas explained. "A new job offer, promotion, or award may now fill you with pride."