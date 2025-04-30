Two men plead not guilty in connection to deadly central Fresno barbershop shooting

There was tough love in court Wednesday as the aunt of an accused killer showed up to see her nephew, Kobe Chantharangsy.

There was tough love in court Wednesday as the aunt of an accused killer showed up to see her nephew, Kobe Chantharangsy.

There was tough love in court Wednesday as the aunt of an accused killer showed up to see her nephew, Kobe Chantharangsy.

There was tough love in court Wednesday as the aunt of an accused killer showed up to see her nephew, Kobe Chantharangsy.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There was tough love in court Wednesday as the aunt of an accused killer showed up to see her nephew, Kobe Chantharangsy.

"You cannot help a person if they don't want your help, and I think the path that he took is that way," Chantharangsy's aunt said. "He's just going to have to pay the consequences for what he did, and I told him so."

Chantharangsy pleaded not guilty, 11 days after police say his haircut in Central Fresno turned deadly.

RELATED: 2 arrested for shooting at Fresno barbershop that killed innocent bystander, police say

Investigators believe he fired shots from the barbershop chair.

The cape covered his gun.

"He was wearing his drape, and a couple of rival gang members came in," Fresno Police Chief Mindy Casto said. "They started challenging each other verbally when Chantharangsy produced a handgun from underneath his haircut drape."

44-year-old Jampier Quintero was caught in the rivalry.

He was an innocent bystander at the barbershop with his young sons for an Easter trim. Quintero's wife says he shielded the children from the bullets.

"Until his last moment, he was the protector," Gabriela Lopez said. "He would always say, 'If I had to give my life for my family, I would.' That's exactly what he did. He died protecting his kids."

Quintero's family immigrated to the U.S. from Venezuela a few years ago. They wanted a better life for their kids.

RELATED: Wife shares heartbreak after husband shot and killed while taking kids to Fresno barbershop

"I'm sad for the victim's family," Chantharangsy's aunt said. "Two kids have to grow up without their dad."

The shooting also injured two others, who police say were the intended targets: a 20-year-old and a 17-year-old. Their injuries are now reflected as attempted murder charges.

The incident also landed Adrian Echeverria in court as an accessory for allegedly driving the getaway car. He pleaded not guilty.

"He's not trying to run or hide away," Echeverria's defense attorney said.

The two suspects are due back in court next week as the case against them continues.

The victim's family has set up a GoFundMe and says, "Anything helps."

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.