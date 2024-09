Mendota celebrates its first Starbucks grand opening with help of police department

Mendota's first Starbucks held its grand opening today with the help of its police department.

Mendota's first Starbucks held its grand opening today with the help of its police department.

Mendota's first Starbucks held its grand opening today with the help of its police department.

Mendota's first Starbucks held its grand opening today with the help of its police department.

MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mendota's first Starbucks held its grand opening today with the help of its police department.

The coffee shop is located on Derrick near Belmont.

Officers were baristas Thursday morning at a special event called "You Got served-A Starbucks by a Cop."

This event let the department connect and engage with the community.