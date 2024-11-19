Offenders be fined $50 for the first violation, $150 for a second violation and $300 for every violation afterward.

Merced City Council passes ordinance to crack down on public camping

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced City Council has passed an ordinance to restrict camping in public places.

It was approved 4-2 during Monday night's meeting.

The ordinance makes it unlawful for a person to camp or store personal items at parks, along sidewalks and streets and within 1,000 feet of a school.

Offenders be fined $50 for the first violation, $150 for a second violation in the same year and $300 for every violation afterward.

The city could also impose a temporary ban for certain areas if a camping problem persists.

If offenders continue to violate the ordinance, they could also face up to 30 days in jail on top of the fines.

Over the summer, the Supreme Court ruled that cities can enforce bans on people who sleep or camp outside public places.

Gov. Gavin Newsom directed state agencies and local governments to come up with a plan to remove and address encampments.