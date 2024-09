Merced City School District approves new superintendent

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced City School District has a new superintendent.

Tuesday night, trustees approved the contract with Julianna Stocking.

Last month, she was chosen among three finalists in the district's latest search.

Stocking currently serves as the associate superintendent of educational services at Tracy Unified.

Her first day with Merced City Schools is July 1st.

She will be the district's fifth leader since 2020.