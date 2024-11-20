Merced high school forfeits volleyball match over claims of transgender athlete on opposing team

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced high school recently chose not to show up to a state playoff volleyball match because it believes there is a transgender athlete on the opposing team.

The Stone Ridge Christian girls volleyball team hit the court in August for practice before making it all the way to the state playoffs.

The Knights recently forfeited their game against San Francisco's Waldorf High School because of claims the opponents have a transgender athlete on the team.

Action News reached out to both schools.

Stone Ridge sent a statement citing their religious beliefs, writing, "our girls should only be competing against girls. We're proud of our girls for taking a stand for the truth and what is right, and we wholeheartedly support them."

The Waldorf High School was unavailable for comment, but the California Interscholastic Federation is weighing in.

"All students should have the opportunity to participate in CIF activities in a manner that is consistent with their gender identity, irrespective of the gender listed on a student's records," the CIF wrote in a statement.

The CIF went on to say any team that withdraws from CIF playoffs is subject to sanctions at both the Section and State levels, but no decision has been made at this time regarding this forfeited game.

Transgender athletes are coming under attack nationwide.

Jennifer Cruz with the Fresno EOC's LGBTQ+ Resource Center says supporting Trans youth in sports and other social activities is lifesaving.

She adds, it's more important now than ever to uplift the transgender community.

"From 2018 to 2022, the states that had anti-LGBTQ or anti-trans specific legislation had like correlating higher rates of suicide and suicide attempts for the trans community," Cruz said.

The Fresno EOC's LGBTQ+ Resource Center wants the community to know it is open to those needing extra support with a plethora of programs and resources.

For more information about the Fresno EOC LGBTQ+ Resource Center, click here.

