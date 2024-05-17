Merced Irrigation District's annual water safety poster contest

The top four winners will receive two season passes to the Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park at Lake McSwain.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- With summer and the extreme Valley heat just around the corner, the Merced Irrigation District is taking action to remind families about water safety.

The agency launched its annual "Water and Canal" safety poster contest.

Kids between the ages of six and 12 are invited to submit their best artwork, which showcases ways to stay safe around open canals and other waterways.

Five runner-up winners will receive overnight camping passes to Lake McClure and McSwain.

Submissions are due Friday, May 31. A winner will be announced on June 3.

For details on the contest, visit their website.

Participants will also have their artwork displayed in the lobby of the Merced Irrigation District.