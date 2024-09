Merced police arrest man accused of threatening schools

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police have arrested the man accused of posting threats online targeting schools.

The Merced Police Department took 28-year-old Tanzeem Khan into custody today.

They say a specific school was not named in the threats.

The police department worked with school districts during the investigation and says more officers may be seen patrolling campuses.