Miss Winkles hosting kitten yoga in Clovis

It costs $30 a person, and all proceeds go toward animal care at Miss Winkles.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's the purr-fect place to take the family this weekend.

If you love cats, Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center in Clovis is hosting kitten yoga this Saturday, August 31.

The class is taught by local yoga instructor and co-founder of Wellness Revival, Jessica Maddox.

While you're practicing your "downward dog," adorable kitties will be running across the room, playing.

The little fluff balls also benefit by building their confidence in meeting new people.

The class starts at 9 am.

