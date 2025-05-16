Missing Georgia woman found safe in Fresno County mountains to speak alongside family

A 27-year-old Georgia woman who has been missing for nearly three weeks in the Fresno County mountains has been found alive.

A 27-year-old Georgia woman who has been missing for nearly three weeks in the Fresno County mountains has been found alive.

A 27-year-old Georgia woman who has been missing for nearly three weeks in the Fresno County mountains has been found alive.

A 27-year-old Georgia woman who has been missing for nearly three weeks in the Fresno County mountains has been found alive.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Georgia woman who was found safe in Fresno County after being missing for three weeks will speak on Friday.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

Tiffany Slaton and her parents will speak at the Fresno County Sheriff's Office at 11:30 am.

On Wednesday, Slaton was found safe near Lake Edison.

RELATED: 'Dad, I'm alive': Missing Georgia woman found safe in Fresno County

Slaton was on a solo camping trip across the Sierra.

She was last seen in the Shaver Lake area on April 24 and reported missing on the 29th.

The search spanned nearly 600 square miles and came to an end at the Vermilion Valley Resort, about 45 miles from where she was last seen.

The owner of the resort, Christopher Gutierrez, says he was checking on his property when he saw that a door to one of his cabins was open.

Gutierrez immediately called the Fresno County Sheriff's Office to get Slaton some help.

He says he leaves the cabins unlocked for moments just like this: hikers in need.