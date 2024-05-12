Missing mother who was swept away from San Joaquin River found dead

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The body of a missing mother has been recovered from the San Joaquin River.

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, volunteers helping with the search located the body of Brenda Duran outside of Newman.

Water rescuers searched for several people in the river at Fisherman's Bend near Crows Landing on Thursday.

Deputies say Duran was swept away while trying to save her drowning daughter.

Duran's teenange son then jumped in to help them.

Deputies say the two siblings made it out safely and were treated on scene.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine an exact cause of death.