Mobile Museum of Tolerance visits Fresno high schools

The traveling exhibit aims to educate children on important social events in history.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A traveling classroom which aims to educate students and communities about the dangers of discrimination and hate and the power of tolerance rolled into Fresno.

The Mobile Museum of Tolerance is now on campus at Fresno High School.

It will also spend some time at Roosevelt High School later this week.

Students have a chance to learn about becoming active allies in their communities.

It includes exhibits on civil rights and the Holocaust.