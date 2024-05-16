First modular housing complex coming to northwest Fresno

It's the first modular housing development for the city and will have 96 units near Polk and Sierra.

Nearly 100 new affordable modular units are coming to northwest Fresno.

Nearly 100 new affordable modular units are coming to northwest Fresno.

Nearly 100 new affordable modular units are coming to northwest Fresno.

Nearly 100 new affordable modular units are coming to northwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nearly 100 new affordable modular units are coming to Northwest Fresno.

Wednesday's groundbreaking marks a major milestone for the new "Welcome Home Campus."

It's the first modular housing development for the city and will have 96 units near Polk and Sierra, with 60 of the spaces for youth between 18 and 24 years old.

"These can be kids that are homeless, that are at risk for homelessness, that are getting ready to age out of the foster care system -- and then we are going to have 35 units that are still set aside for the general homeless population," said Valley Teen Ranch CEO Andrea Evans.

Evans says there will be one on-site manager who will live at the development full-time, as well as case managers and social workers to help provide support.

"So many kids have lived extremely, have been through a lot of trauma. I think we are just trying to be a part of that plan to help them heal from it and give them that little bit of hope," said Evans.

In partnership with the city of Fresno, the organization helped gather nearly $25 million for the project.

Councilmember for the district, Mike Karbassi, says it will help tackle homelessness in a way that's half the cost.

"It's rapidly housing people at an affordable price for taxpayers, and I want this model in Northwest Fresno to go throughout the entire city," said Karbassi.

Future tenants can expect comfortable accommodations and even a bit of luxury, with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.

The modular units are currently being manufactured in Northern California and will be shipped to Fresno.

"One of the biggest benefits of modular construction is the fact that we save so much time," said Darren Seary with Optimum Modular Solutions.

"When the foundations are finished, the modules will arrive, and we'll go from foundations to what will look like fairly complete buildings within just a matter of days," said Seary.

You should start to see those modular units being stacked on the foundations by early July.

The complex is expected to be ready before the end of the year, one of the quickest housing developments built in the city.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.