Lockdowns lifted at two Porterville schools as police search for wanted suspect

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lockdowns have been lifted for two schools in Porterville as police searched for a wanted suspect Wednesday.

Officers were searching in the area of Henderson Avenue and Belmont Street for the suspect of a murder in Lindsay Tuesday night.

Porterville Unified confirms Monache High School was placed on lockdown as a precaution. Parents could be seen waiting to pick up students from Monache High School.

Burton School District also confirmed the same for Oak Grove Elementary.

Porterville's Police Chief says there is no threat to the schools.

