Monterey Bay Aquarium announces free admission program for CalFresh recipients

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular destination for many California residents just became more accessible for low-income families.

Starting May 27th, the Monterey Bay Aquarium will provide free admission to anyone enrolled in the federal food assistance benefits through SNAP, also known as CalFresh.

You can receive complimentary entry for up to four people when you show your SNAP EBT card.

This is part of the Museums for All program, which encourages people to visit museums regularly.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium is said to be the most admired aquarium in the US.

It's also a leader in science education and a voice for ocean conservation.

For more information on free admission, click here.